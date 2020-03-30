Pascal Coin Price Tops $0.10 on Top Exchanges (PASC)

Pascal Coin (CURRENCY:PASC) traded up 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Pascal Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and QBTC. Pascal Coin has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $108,258.00 worth of Pascal Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pascal Coin has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.39 or 0.02496368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00192284 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00045664 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Pascal Coin

Pascal Coin’s genesis date was August 11th, 2016. Pascal Coin’s total supply is 28,058,200 coins. The Reddit community for Pascal Coin is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pascal Coin is www.pascalcoin.org . Pascal Coin’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Average block time – 5 minutes 288 blocks per day105,120 blocks per yearNote: Average is an estimation, due to internal adjusting mechanism, real average time is a value between 4 and 5 minutes, having a range of 288-360 blocks/day or 105,120-131,400 blocks/yearPascal Coin use's 4 decimal values: ex. 15.1234 (15.12345 is not a valid value) Initial reward per mined block is 100.0000 Pascal Coins per block.This value will be divided by 2 every 420,480 blocks (average 4 years), so the next cycle reward will be 50.0000, 25.0000, etc. … until reaching 1.0000 Pascal Coin per block.The minimum reward will be 1.0000 Pascal Coin. After block 2,943,360 (avg 32 years) the block reward will remain a constant 1.0000Pascal Coin uses self-creating accounts. Each block produces 5 accounts3 operation types can be done with Pascal Coin: Transaction 1 to 1: A single and simple transaction, from one account to another account.Change Account key: Change Public/Private key of an account.Recover funds: Explained on the White Paper. This is to prevent lost keys/lost coins inside the Pascal Coin blockchain. This operation can only be done by miners when mining.Recover funds can only be executed after 420,480 blocks when no operations occur in an account (approx 4 years)In order to easily operate with Accounts, each account has 2 extra verification numbers. Account “0” -> “0-10″Account “1” -> “1-22″Account “12345” -> “12345-54″Cryptographic keys (elliptic curve keys) used by Pascal Coin can be one of: secp256k1 (like bitcoin)secp384r1secp283k1secp521r1See “SEC 2: Recommended Elliptic Curve Domain Parameters:” [http://www.secg.org/SEC2-Ver-1.0.pdf]Genesis block was created on August 11 2016 This coin has NO PREMINE. All coins have been distributed to miners from block 0.Note: Current blockchain version is 1. The Pascal technical's can only change with a blockchain version upgrade”

Buying and Selling Pascal Coin

Pascal Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pascal Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pascal Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

