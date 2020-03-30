Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 94.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,754 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DISCA. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

