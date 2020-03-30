Oxford Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its position in NVE Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in NVE were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVEC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in NVE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NVE by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NVE by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVE by 2,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in NVE by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVEC opened at $50.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $243.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.46. NVE Corp has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $103.82.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 57.13%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut NVE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Patricia M. Hollister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $144,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $89,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $320,393. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,629 shares of company stock worth $342,004. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches.

