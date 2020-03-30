Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 54,994 Shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Oxford Asset Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,994 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned 0.06% of Akero Therapeutics worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Apple Tree Partners IV L.P. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,163,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 255.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 1,200.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 31,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AKRO. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $16.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $461.16 million and a PE ratio of -5.56. Akero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

