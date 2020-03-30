Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 3,822 Shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.13% of Marlin Business Services worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 147,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marlin Business Services in the first quarter worth about $250,000. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marlin Business Services alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRLN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN opened at $9.23 on Monday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $110.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.