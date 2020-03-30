Oxford Asset Management LLP Lowers Position in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Oxford Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,552 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 233.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 3,510.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 434,040 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 422,018 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,894,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in PDC Energy by 455.0% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 175,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 143,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ellis acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDCE stock opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PDC Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $47.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. The firm has a market cap of $629.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

