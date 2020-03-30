Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $358,000 in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,758 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Ichor by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,670 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ichor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ichor by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,839,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ichor by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 14,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of Ichor stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a market capitalization of $469.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ichor had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $83,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

