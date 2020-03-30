Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $353,000 in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,746,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,669,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,693,000 after acquiring an additional 31,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,078,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,564,000 after buying an additional 55,387 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,494,000 after buying an additional 81,303 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 784,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after buying an additional 25,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FWONK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.02.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

