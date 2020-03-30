Oxford Asset Management LLP Invests $345,000 in Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 45,049 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.45% of Ascena Retail Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 8,036.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,921,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 6,836,331 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 102,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ascena Retail Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ascena Retail Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Shares of ASNA opened at $1.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ascena Retail Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $16.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.80) by ($1.15). Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Ascena Retail Group Company Profile

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

