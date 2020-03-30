Oxford Asset Management LLP Has $361,000 Holdings in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Link Fund Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,459,000. Chescapmanager LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Chescapmanager LLC now owns 949,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,570,000 after purchasing an additional 259,722 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 148,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBPH opened at $21.13 on Monday. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.73.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TBPH shares. ValuEngine cut Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

