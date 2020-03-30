Oxford Asset Management LLP Grows Position in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,060 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned about 0.07% of Century Bancorp worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Century Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

CNBKA opened at $60.01 on Monday. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $95.70. The stock has a market cap of $334.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.68 per share, for a total transaction of $167,104.00. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 1,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.18 per share, with a total value of $133,646.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 737,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,501,707.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 30,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,802. 36.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.