Oxford Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT)

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,436 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 789.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ SBT opened at $3.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $195.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.35 million during the quarter. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 30.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

