Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Ooma reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OOMA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Ooma in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Shares of Ooma stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.37. The stock has a market cap of $245.40 million, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

In related news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,673,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ooma by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ooma by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 115,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

