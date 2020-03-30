OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in OneMain were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 5,032.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 861,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,603,000 after purchasing an additional 844,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in OneMain by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,192,000 after buying an additional 151,927 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 79,203.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 115,637 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in OneMain by 1,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 58,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OneMain by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 56,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on OneMain from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.23.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $48.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.39 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 19.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $2.83 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous None dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In related news, Director Jay N. Levine bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,643,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,208,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay N. Levine bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $437,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,673,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,496,595.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,520 shares of company stock worth $1,527,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

