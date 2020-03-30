Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,580 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $29,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,807,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,303,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,075,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cfra downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of OMC stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.18. 39,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,490,699. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $85.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

