Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,455,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,254,461 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.91% of Olin worth $25,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Olin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 59,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Olin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Olin by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

NYSE OLN opened at $11.48 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.54 and a beta of 1.29. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

