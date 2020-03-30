Occidental Petroleum (OXY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) recently:

3/26/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from to .

3/19/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/17/2020 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $33.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

3/16/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $16.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/11/2020 – Occidental Petroleum had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

3/9/2020 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

3/9/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a price target on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Occidental Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

3/4/2020 – Occidental Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $37.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

OXY opened at $11.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.05. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 27.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

