Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.82% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

NXP stock opened at $14.86 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

