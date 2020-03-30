Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUE. TheStreet lowered shares of Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Longbow Research raised shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nucor by 2,031.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 128,045 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 130,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,844,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.38. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

