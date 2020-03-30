NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,951,400 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the February 27th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 622,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.65. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,834. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 10.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. NuCana has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.20) by ($7.80). On average, equities analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NCNA. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of NuCana by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NuCana by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 61,219 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,785,000. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCNA shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of NuCana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NuCana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

