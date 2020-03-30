Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock Position Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 88,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $345,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,801 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,175.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,562 shares of company stock worth $867,493. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

