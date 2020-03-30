NPCoin Trading Down 5.4% Over Last Week (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $6,542.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 5.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000666 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00081297 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin's total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin's official Twitter account is @npcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

