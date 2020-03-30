Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,370,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,246 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Northern Trust worth $357,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 157.0% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,240,000 after acquiring an additional 421,114 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,688,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Northern Trust by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 919,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,687,000 after acquiring an additional 243,761 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 894.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 253,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after acquiring an additional 228,123 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total value of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 3,708 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $385,891.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.91. 20,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.