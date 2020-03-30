Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Nordson worth $26,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Nordson by 108.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter valued at $9,225,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nordson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $131.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $96.46 and a 52-week high of $180.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.17.

In other Nordson news, Director Michael F. Hilton sold 17,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.02, for a total value of $2,981,904.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 3,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.07, for a total transaction of $495,895.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,931.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,177 shares of company stock worth $6,032,520. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.