Nomura Trims AT&T (NYSE:T) Target Price to $39.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Nomura from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on T. Raymond James downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

NYSE T traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $29.56. 809,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,552,884. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $214.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day moving average of $37.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

