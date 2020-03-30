Nomura Cuts Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Price Target to $5.00

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) had its price target cut by Nomura from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INFN. Citigroup cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Infinera from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $8.33 price objective (up previously from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 24th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Infinera to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.51.

Shares of INFN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.25. 25,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. Infinera has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $940.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Infinera had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.29%. The firm had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Infinera during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

