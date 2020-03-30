Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) vs. Technical Communications (NYSE:TCCO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) and Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Technical Communications and Nokia Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Technical Communications 6.07% 24.10% 14.40% Nokia Oyj -0.03% 8.21% 3.08%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Technical Communications and Nokia Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Technical Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Nokia Oyj 0 5 9 1 2.73

Nokia Oyj has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.50%. Given Nokia Oyj’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nokia Oyj is more favorable than Technical Communications.

Risk and Volatility

Technical Communications has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nokia Oyj has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.5% of Technical Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Nokia Oyj shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Technical Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Technical Communications and Nokia Oyj’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Technical Communications $7.02 million 0.58 $630,000.00 N/A N/A Nokia Oyj $26.12 billion 0.65 $7.84 million $0.25 12.04

Nokia Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Technical Communications.

Summary

Nokia Oyj beats Technical Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD 4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk 8500 Internet protocol (IP)-based secure wireless phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The company's products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT). It also offers fixed networking solutions, such as copper based solutions; fiber technology solutions, including gigabit passive optical networks, Ethernet point-to-point, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies; and fiber access products, solutions, and services. In addition, the company provides network infrastructure and implementation, care, and professional services comprising network planning and optimization, and systems integration services for mobile networks; and managed services for the fixed, mobile, applications, Internet protocol (IP), and optical domains. Further, it offers network planning and optimization services to enhance the network performance and quality, and analytics-based services. Additionally, the company provides IP/optical networking solutions, including IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; software solutions, such as customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, IoT, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. It has a collaboration agreement with CommScope Holding Company, Inc. Nokia Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

