NEXT (LON:NXT) PT Lowered to GBX 4,300 at Berenberg Bank

NEXT (LON:NXT) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,140 ($80.77) to GBX 4,300 ($56.56) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on NEXT from GBX 7,600 ($99.97) to GBX 5,500 ($72.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,303.17 ($82.91).

NEXT stock opened at GBX 3,978 ($52.33) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,793.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 6,452.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.49. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a one year high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79).

In other NEXT news, insider Michael J. Roney purchased 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, with a total value of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

