NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.36.

NYSE:NPTN opened at $6.75 on Monday. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $328.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $103.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $181,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

