Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $18.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $17.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $37.00.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 383.36% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 4,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $106,698.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,073 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,081.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 284,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,952 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 227,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

