Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $42.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LVGO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Livongo Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Shares of LVGO opened at $24.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.64. Livongo Health has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -23.99.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 32.34%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. Livongo Health’s quarterly revenue was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Livongo Health will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lee Shapiro sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $760,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,880,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,005,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Pursley sold 24,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $686,798.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,430.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Livongo Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Livongo Health by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Livongo Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. 35.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

