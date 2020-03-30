Needham & Company LLC Lowers Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target to $19.50

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price cut by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAIL. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $15.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.38 and a beta of 1.76. Sailpoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $11.61 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,033.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Cameron Mcmartin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $383,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 198,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,656.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,544,400. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 23.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $430,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

