NBW Capital LLC Sells 4,016 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

NBW Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.3% of NBW Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.98.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $247.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

