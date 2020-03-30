Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) Short Interest Update

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 875,600 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the February 27th total of 669,900 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 224,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NASDAQ NTUS opened at $22.00 on Monday. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $750.31 million, a PE ratio of -81.48 and a beta of 0.89.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $131.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Natus Medical will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTUS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Natus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

NTUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

