National Pension Service Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

National Pension Service lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 225,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $33,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.15.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.28, for a total value of $536,064.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,379,006.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,055 shares of company stock worth $15,373,331. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK stock traded up $5.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.79. 14,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,436,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.61 and a 52 week high of $171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 33.49%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

