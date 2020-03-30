National Pension Service Trims Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Synchrony Financial worth $34,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

SYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of SYF traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.13. 200,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,170,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.