National Pension Service Sells 6,512 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.10% of Hershey worth $29,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Hershey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,885. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $162.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,269,619.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $53,973.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hershey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

