National Pension Service Sells 24,295 Shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,295 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in CGI were worth $35,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,382,000 after acquiring an additional 60,767 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in CGI by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in CGI by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 307,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in CGI by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 734,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,565,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $50.95. 6,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,258. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $77.64.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CGI Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

