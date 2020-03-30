National Pension Service Sells 17,709 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

National Pension Service lowered its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,709 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of WEC Energy Group worth $37,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.41. 40,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,534. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $901,788.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,022.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 33,910 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $3,478,487.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,455,972.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.82.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.