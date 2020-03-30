National Pension Service Sells 10,765 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

National Pension Service cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of M&T Bank worth $30,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,858. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.69.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.07.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

