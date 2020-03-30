National Pension Service Reduces Stake in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

National Pension Service cut its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.14% of CoStar Group worth $29,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 65 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.26, for a total value of $4,223,076.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 33,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.90, for a total transaction of $22,307,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded up $23.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $604.86. 5,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,997. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. CoStar Group Inc has a 1 year low of $456.20 and a 1 year high of $746.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $616.10.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.20. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $374.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Stephens raised their target price on CoStar Group from $713.00 to $811.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $640.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.00.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

