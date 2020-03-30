National Pension Service Reduces Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.13% of American Water Works worth $28,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

NYSE AWK traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,144. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.98. American Water Works Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.