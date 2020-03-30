National Pension Service Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

National Pension Service lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.11% of Monster Beverage worth $37,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.36. The company had a trading volume of 57,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,119. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.36. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.