National Pension Service Raises Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,036 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.15% of Microchip Technology worth $37,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $685,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 15.3% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 480,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 17.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.40. 62,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,619,712. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.05.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. B. Riley lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.