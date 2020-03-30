National Pension Service Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,060 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.14% of Entergy worth $33,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,227,000 after buying an additional 165,573 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roderick K. West sold 139,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $18,168,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,642,361.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,306,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,347.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,066 shares of company stock valued at $22,869,713 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 24,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,358. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.44. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $135.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Entergy from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

