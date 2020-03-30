National Pension Service Purchases 73,686 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 462,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,686 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.15% of Cerner worth $33,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new position in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $5,636,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,008,000 after buying an additional 128,508 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 176,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $13,930,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,260,176.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total value of $1,373,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock valued at $31,200,356 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CERN stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.69. 33,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,818,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average is $70.25. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Cerner from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cerner from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

