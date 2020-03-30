National Pension Service Purchases 49,627 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

National Pension Service raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 741,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,627 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of FirstEnergy worth $36,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 71,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,926,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,041 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.05. 131,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,600,711. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.47 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FE. Argus raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

