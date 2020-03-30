National Pension Service Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 804,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,093,000. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Wheaton Precious Metals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 86,271 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 78,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,137,000 after purchasing an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 70,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 684,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $28.50. 62,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,626,811. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.53, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.