National Pension Service Lowers Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

National Pension Service cut its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,350 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $36,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $128,454,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,523,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $246,727,000 after purchasing an additional 815,439 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 757,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,944,000 after purchasing an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,426,649 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $335,023,000 after purchasing an additional 504,819 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,055,572 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $396,513,000 after purchasing an additional 410,890 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.38. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

