National Pension Service Lowers Stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

National Pension Service decreased its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,560 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in CDW were worth $31,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,998 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CDW by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.8% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.50.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.91. 7,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,031,781. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. CDW’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $831,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $1,686,428. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

